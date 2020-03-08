One injured in 'minor' explosion of abandoned chemical in

A 50-year old man was injured in a 'minor' explosion of an abandoned chemical liquid container at a garbage heap in Adugodi area in the city on Sunday, police said. The chemical, used for cutting granite, was exposed to the sun for quite some resulting in the explosion, they said.

"Minor explosion of an abandoned chemical liquid container at Adugodi used for cutting granite. One person injured. Nothing to worry and panic," Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Bhaskar Rao tweeted. The man, identifiedas Narasimhaiah, was injured in his left leg and had been admitted to a hospital, police said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Srinath Joshi, the man was sitting near the heap of garbage, close to a Ganesha temple, when the explosion took place. "It has come to our light that there was a chemical lying there, which was exposed to the sun for quite some time. No other object nearby was damaged. It was not caused intentionally. For further investigation, we have called people in the Forensic Science Laboratory, he told reporters.

PTI GMS VS VS.

