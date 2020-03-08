Women's day celebrations underway at Salem Junction

The Salem Division of the Southern Railways is celebrating a ten-day-long campaign from March 1-10 on the theme of "Each for Equal" which signifies how people can help create an equal world. The campaign conducts various activities during this period, including health checkups, essay competition, self-defense programmes and Sports activities etc. Apart from that, the Railways is also focusing on campaign #SheInspiresUs highlighting the stories of women achievers. To empower women employees, Salem division Southern Railway has taken steps like operations of trains by an all-women crew.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, celebrations of Salem division, Southern Railway operates Train No. 22666 Coimbatore-KSR Bengaluru UDAY Express, were underway on Sunday with the women crew of Salem Division, including loco pilot, guard, and ticket examiners by Women staff. Women staff serve in all spheres of railway working - Locopilot (74), Guard (4), Stationmaster (19), Operating assistant (129), Engineering Department( 294), Mechanical (125), Personnel department (26) and more.

Dr. Uma Maheswari Senior Divisional Finance Manager, Salem, has welcomed the Women Crew at Salem and distributed the sweets and honoured the Women Crew. Women Crew of Salem division received the overwhelming appreciations from all the passengers, railfans, press and media and railway officials. Women facilitation centres were set up at Coimbatore Junction. Whereas baby feeding rooms were set up at all major and important stations of Salem division for the benefit of lactating mothers.

In order to promote gender equality in the workplace, a host of initiatives involving women staff of all departments being conducted at the Salem Division. (ANI)

