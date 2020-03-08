Harsh Vardhan launches helpline for women with science and technology background

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Union Science and Technology Minister, Harsh Vardhan on Sunday launched a women helpline number--01126565285-- for women and students with science and technology background.

The main purpose of the helpline is to provide all kinds of information to women in the field of science and technology.

