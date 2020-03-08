Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police to deploy 1,600 traffic personnel to ensure safe Holi for motorists

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 19:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 19:42 IST
Delhi Police to deploy 1,600 traffic personnel to ensure safe Holi for motorists

Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of motorists and check the incidents of drunken driving on Holi, Delhi Police said on Sunday

Over 170 traffic pickets and the district police will be deployed to ensure a peaceful and safe Holi celebration on Tuesday, they said. Delhi traffic police will also deploy around 1,600 staff for the purpose

Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of motorists on roads and check the incidents of drunken and reckless driving, over-speeding, red light jumping, triple riding, riding without helmet and performing stunts on two-wheelers, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) N S Bundela said. He advised parents to not allow their minors drive vehicles. Special checking teams with alcometers will be deployed at major intersections and vulnerable points to detect and prosecute traffic violations, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Australian cricketers better at handling high-pressure situations: Shantha Rangaswamy

After India suffered a massive defeat in the ICC Womens T20 World Cup final against Australia, former cricketer Shantha Rangaswamy on Sunday said that the host are better at handling high-pressure situations as they have been in the final f...

Taliban say parallel presidential ceremonies threatens progress on peace talks

The Taliban militant group said peace talks with the Afghan government next week were unlikely to take place because rivals for the presidency were both holding swearing-in ceremonies on Monday, and urged them instead to focus on an end to ...

Charlesworth wants India-Australia men's hockey final in Tokyo Olympics

Visibly impressed by the progress made by India over the last decade, hockey legend Ric Charlesworth on Sunday said that an India-Australia summit clash is a possibility in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Charlesworth, who was associated with ...

No door in armed forces should be closed for women: Rajnath Singh

Womens participation in armed forces has increased over the years, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday and expressed the view that no door in the forces should remain closed for them. Citing the example of Tania Shergill, who led ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020