MP woman lecturer shaves off head demanding job permanency

A woman guest lecturer shaved off her head in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of International Women's Day demanding regularisation of her college job. Guest lecturer Neema Singh (42) is among the several teaching staff who have been protesting over the past several weeks demanding that the state government make them permanent employees.

"To press for regularization of our jobs among other demands, Neema, who works in a college in Katni, and eight men guest lecturers shaved off their heads. We have been on protest since the last 90 days," MP Guest Lecturers' Union president Dr Devraj Singh told PTI. He said their demands include reinstatement of 2000- odd former colleagues who were sacked.

"If the state government does not accept our demands shortly, we will go to New Delhi and tonsure our heads there," he added. Earlier, in a public meeting in Tikamgarh, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia had extended support to the protesting guest lecturers and had asked his party to fulfill its manifesto promise of regularising their jobs..

