Women's Day: Maha mulls law, increase in number of women cops

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday urged people to make suggestions for a law the state government plans to bring to stop atrocities against women. Deshmukh said the state government will try to raise the percentage of women staffers in the police force from current 15 per cent to 30 per cent.

In his message marking International Women's Day on Sunday, Deshmukh asked people to give their suggestions on the proposed law in the comment section of his Twitter post. "The Maharashtra government will soon bring a law to stop incidents of atrocities against women from happening. The law aims to ensure speediest action against the perpetrators," the minister said in a video shared on Twitter.

"If you want to make suggestions about the law, I request you to do so in my comment box," he said. Later, Deshmukh attended a women's safety rally held at Marine Drive here, with women personnel from Mumbai police also taking part.

Deshmukh reiterated the government's resolve to bring the law to stop crimes against women soon. Speaking on increasing the number of women in the state police, Deshmukh said, "At present, there are around 2.25 lakh officers and staffers in the police force. Of these, around 28,000, that is 15 per cent, are women. The government will try to increase percentage of women staffers to 30 per cent." PTI ENM BNM BNM.

