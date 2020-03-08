Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women's Day: Maha mulls law, increase in number of women cops

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 21:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 21:27 IST
Women's Day: Maha mulls law, increase in number of women cops

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday urged people to make suggestions for a law the state government plans to bring to stop atrocities against women. Deshmukh said the state government will try to raise the percentage of women staffers in the police force from current 15 per cent to 30 per cent.

In his message marking International Women's Day on Sunday, Deshmukh asked people to give their suggestions on the proposed law in the comment section of his Twitter post. "The Maharashtra government will soon bring a law to stop incidents of atrocities against women from happening. The law aims to ensure speediest action against the perpetrators," the minister said in a video shared on Twitter.

"If you want to make suggestions about the law, I request you to do so in my comment box," he said. Later, Deshmukh attended a women's safety rally held at Marine Drive here, with women personnel from Mumbai police also taking part.

Deshmukh reiterated the government's resolve to bring the law to stop crimes against women soon. Speaking on increasing the number of women in the state police, Deshmukh said, "At present, there are around 2.25 lakh officers and staffers in the police force. Of these, around 28,000, that is 15 per cent, are women. The government will try to increase percentage of women staffers to 30 per cent." PTI ENM BNM BNM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Cong asks CM to stop NPR work in Telangana

Congress Telangana unit president and Lok Sabha member N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to stay all activities related to the National Population Register NPR in the state on the lines of the Kerala gov...

Police: 1 killed, 17 wounded in Cleveland party shooting

At least one person was killed and 17 people were injured when gunfire erupted following a fight at a party in Cleveland, Ohio, attended by multiple motorcycle clubs, police said. A 48-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wound...

Global rallies for International Women's Day despite virus fears

Thousands took to the streets across the globe to mark International Womens Day on Sunday despite the coronavirus outbreak forcing the cancellation of a slew of events in Asia, as violence marred some European gatherings. In China - the epi...

CBI books Rana Kapoor, Kapil Wadhawan for cheating and corruption

The CBI has booked Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor, DoIT Urban Ventures, a company allegedly held by his family members, and DHFL promoter -director Kapil Wadhawan for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption, sources said on Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020