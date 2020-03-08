Left Menu
Development News Edition

Efforts on for return of Indian pilgrims from Qom in Iran: Jaishankar

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 22:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 21:48 IST
Efforts on for return of Indian pilgrims from Qom in Iran: Jaishankar
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said efforts are underway for the return of Indian pilgrims from Iran's Qom city and follow up arrangements are being discussed with the Iranian authorities. Jaishankar also said no case of coronavirus has been reported among the Indian fishermen in Iran.

Tagging a tweet of NCP chief Sharad Pawar in which he urged Jaishankar to see that the Indians stranded in Iran in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak get medical help and general assistance, the External Affairs Minister said efforts are underway for return of the Indian pilgrims from Qom in Iran. "Efforts underway for return of Indian pilgrims in Qom #Iran. Screening process has started and follows up arrangements are being discussed with Iranian authorities. This is top priority and Embassy team @india_in_iran is fully engaged on this," Jaishankar responded in a tweet, tagging Pawar, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Shashi Tharoor.

"In the wake of the alarming Covid-19 issue, I voiced my concerns to Dr. S. Jaishankar ji, Union Minister of External Affairs regarding more than 40 Indian citizens stranded at Qom city in Iran. They are distressed and in urgent need of medical help and general assistance," Pawar had tweeted. In another tweet, Jaishankar said the Indian embassy in Iran is in close touch with Indian fishermen and no case of coronavirus has been reported among them.

"Our Embassy @India_in_Iran continues to maintain close contact with Indian fishermen in #Iran. No case of #COVID19 reported among them. Ensuring that they have adequate supplies. Will continue to monitor their welfare," Jaishankar said, tagging Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMK president M K Stalin and Tharoor. Iran is among the countries grappling with the outbreak of coronavirus. Iran's health ministry on Sunday reported 49 new deaths due to novel coronavirus, the highest toll within 24 hours since the start of the outbreak in the Islamic republic.

The new count brings the number of those killed since mid-February by the virus in that country to 194, one of the highest tolls outside of China where the disease originated. The virus has spread to all of Iran's 31 provinces with 6,566 confirmed cases.

Iran has closed schools and universities until early April, as well as suspended major cultural and sporting events and reduced working hours across the country to slow the contagion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup Cavs top Nuggets again, complete season sweepKevin Love scored 27 points, Collin Sexton had 25 and the host Cleveland Cavaliers stunned the Denver Nuggets 104-102 on Saturday...

Cong asks CM to stop NPR work in Telangana

Congress Telangana unit president and Lok Sabha member N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to stay all activities related to the National Population Register NPR in the state on the lines of the Kerala gov...

Police: 1 killed, 17 wounded in Cleveland party shooting

At least one person was killed and 17 people were injured when gunfire erupted following a fight at a party in Cleveland, Ohio, attended by multiple motorcycle clubs, police said. A 48-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wound...

Global rallies for International Women's Day despite virus fears

Thousands took to the streets across the globe to mark International Womens Day on Sunday despite the coronavirus outbreak forcing the cancellation of a slew of events in Asia, as violence marred some European gatherings. In China - the epi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020