Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 11:41 a.m.
Total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rise to 42, with one case each reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, officials say. 10:47 a.m.
A 50-year-old man has been tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in Pakistan, taking the total number of the COVID-19 infections in the country to seven. 10:30 a.m.
Schools and colleges in New York state have announced that they are suspending classes, as the number of coronavirus cases jumped to more than 100. 10:20 a.m.
Officials say a 63-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus here, making her the first confirmed case in Jammu and Kashmir. 09:59 a.m.
A testing facility for detection of novel coronavirus was unveiled in a government-run medical research unit here, though no positive case of the disease has been found so far in Odisha, a senior official said. 09:56 a.m.
Bangladesh postpones inaugural ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations of its founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after 3 coronavirus cases. 09: 43 a.m.
Officials say a three-year old child has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kerala. 09: 37 a.m.
China reports 22 new deaths from the deadly coronavirus, the lowest number of fatalities in over a month, taking the death toll to 3,119, while the new confirmed cases hit a record low to 40, prompting authorities to close 11 temporary hospitals at the virus epicentre in Wuhan..
