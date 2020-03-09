Centre, Delhi govt working in close coordination to deal with coronavirus: Kejriwal
The Centre and the Delhi government are working in close coordination to deal with coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Monday
Talking to reporters after a review meeting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on the preparedness for COVID-19, the chief minister said people arriving from foreign countries are being screened at airports
A campaign will be run to make people aware about the preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease, Kejriwal said.
