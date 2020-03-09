Left Menu
Bhiwandi gears up to celebrate Shiv Jayanti on March 12

  Thane
  Updated: 09-03-2020 16:32 IST
  Created: 09-03-2020 16:32 IST
The powerloom town of Bhiwandi here in Maharashtra is gearing up to celebrate the birth anniversary of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji on March 12. Bhiwandi's Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajkumar Shinde held a review meeting on Saturday with residents of the town and members of the Shiv Jayanti celebration committee.

He said throwing of 'gulal' (red colour) will not be allowed during the procession and banners and posters will also not be permitted. There will be only one procession in the town. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the celebration of Holi and Shiv Jayanti, he added.

Fifty years ago, communal riots broke out in Bhiwandi during the Shiv Jayanti procession on May 8, 1970, claiming over 250 lives. After that incident, the celebration was banned for 14 years before it re-started in 1984.

While the state government's official Shiv Jayanti celebrations are held on February 19 each year, the Shiv Sena believes the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj should be observed as per the 'tithi' (Hindu calendar). The Shiv Jayanti organising committee member Madan Bhoi said they have invited Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state minister Aaditya Thackeray to participate in the celebration.

Members of the Muslim community are also likely to be part of the procession, which will start from Teen Batti area and culminate at the Shivaji Chowk, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

