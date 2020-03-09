13 people, including seven cops, injured as two groups clash in Rajasthan's Alwar

Thirteen people, including seven policemen, were injured on Monday in a clash between two groups over a land dispute in Rajasthan's Alwar district, officials said. Police personnel were rushed to a village in Alwar on receiving information of a clash between two groups, they said.

On reaching the spot, the personnel were attacked with sticks and stones and shots were fired too, the officials said. "Seven policemen were injured in the attack. A police vehicle was also damaged. Police teams fired eight rounds to control the situation," SP (Alwar) Paris Anil Deshmukh said. Six people sustained injuries in police action to bring the situation under control, he said, adding that 13 persons were admitted to hospital in all.

The police said Jasram Gurjar, Devi Singh Gurjar and their accomplices had encroached on a plot of land which led to an argument and the clash. "Seven persons, including Jasram and his son Manpal, have been arrested. Jasram and three other arrested persons have criminal records," Deshmukh said. He added that an investigation was launched. Additional policemen have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.