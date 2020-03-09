Leniency towards 'rioters impossible in Yogiraj': Media adviser to UP CM

Maintaining that leniency towards 'rioters was impossible in the Yogiraj', UP chief minister's Media Adviser Mrityunjay Kumar said the High Court order on posters of anti-CAA protesters should be understood in right perspective. In a tweet on Monday, the official also vowed to 'expose' the rioters.

"The directions of the High Court to remove posters of those accused of vandalism (during anti-CAA protests) should be understood in right perspective. Only their posters will be removed, not the sections (of law) imposed against them," he tweeted in Hindi. "We will take forward the fight to expose the identity of the rioters. Leniency with the rioters in the 'Yogiraj' is impossible," he added.

The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the Lucknow adminstration to remove the posters of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests in the state December last year. The bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha also asked the Uttar Pradesh government not to install such posters "without having the authority of law"..

