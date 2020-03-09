2 women run over by speeding vehicle

Two women died when they were mowed down by a speeding vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday

The incident occurred near Mansurpur on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway, about 15 km from here, on Sunday evening, the police said

Kamlesh (30) and Rita (35) were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead. The driver of his vehicle escaped after the incident, the police added. PTI CORRHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.