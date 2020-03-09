Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: All DTC, cluster buses and Delhi Metro trains to be disinfected daily

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 19:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 19:24 IST
Coronavirus: All DTC, cluster buses and Delhi Metro trains to be disinfected daily

The Delhi government on Monday launched a drive to disinfect all DTC and cluster buses, and Metro trains on a regular basis in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. According to the government, it has also started displaying the advisories in ISBTs, bus depots, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses to inform the commuters about the symptoms, mode of transmission of coronavirus and Do's and Don'ts for the disease.

A 24x7 control room has also been set up at DGHS headquarters to deal with every query. Delhi has so far reported four cases of coronavirus. "The government is taking precautionary measures at several levels, and especially in public transport system. To deal with this situation, all the buses and metros are being cleaned with disinfectants," the government said in a statement.

It stated that Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot is personally monitoring the disinfection drive round-the-clock. "Our government is fully equipped to tackle this crisis of COVID-19. We are taking proactive measures so that it does not spread in public. We are making sure that all the buses and Delhi metro are being disinfected on a daily basis," Gahlot was quoted as saying in the statement.

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 43 on Monday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

National Safety Day 2020 successfully concludes in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Karnataka India, Mar 9 ANIPRNewswire The National Safety Day NSD 2020 event, a national conference and expo confex was held at St. Johns Auditorium, Koramangala, Bengaluru on March 4, 2020. Aimed at shaping the future of Occupatio...

US stocks trade halted for 15 minutes after bruising open

Trading on Wall Street was temporarily halted early Monday as US stocks joined a global rout on crashing oil prices and mounting worries over the coronavirus. The suspension was triggered after the SP 500s losses hit seven percent, with tra...

Rijiju congratulates Amit Panghal for securing Tokyo Olympics berth

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday congratulated India boxer Amit Panghal for qualifying for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Rijiju took to twitter and posted Panghals picture. He captioned the post, Im ex...

Customers sensed all was not well with Yes Bank, withdrew Rs 18,110 cr deposits during Mar-Sep 2019

Deposits at Yes Bank witnessed a steady decline during the March-September period last year as customers withdrew over Rs 18,100 crore, in a reflection of falling confidence in the bank. Yes Bank, which has been put under a moratorium by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020