Farmer's suicide: Two bank officials among five booked

Police have booked five people, including two bank officials, two days after a debt-ridden farmer committed suicide in UP's Saharanpur, officials said here on Monday. They said the wife of the victim, Vedpal, had lodged a complaint at the Fatehpur police station here on the basis of a suicide note recovered from his pocket. According to police, the farmer had taken a loan of Rs 2.5 lakh from the bank, which he was unable to pay. He was allegedly harassed for it due to which he hanged himself from a tree outside a bank. Police have launched investigation after registering a case under Section 307 of the IPC

In the suicide note, Vedpal had allegedly blamed bank officials and a middleman for the extreme step.

