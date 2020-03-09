Left Menu
Development News Edition

Question at relief camp that has no answer: 'When can we go back?'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 20:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 20:02 IST
Question at relief camp that has no answer: 'When can we go back?'

They have been flooded with all kinds of queries everyday, but volunteers, lawyers and doctors at a relief camp in northeast Delhi are at a loss of words when asked the most difficult question: "When can I go back home?" Riot-affected families at the eidgah-turned-relief camp in Mustafabad have tried returning to their houses, only to be turned back by paramilitary personnel, Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) member Anshu Anthony said. "Wait till Holi gets over, they are being told," according to volunteers and members of civil society organisations working at the camp.

Security personnel have been telling them to wait till the festival of colours is over, considering that some elements may try to incite violence during the occasion, Anthony said. Waseem Ahmad, 29, said residents had welcomed back the riot-affected people in some areas.

"They have been encouraging us to offer namaz in our mosque," Ahmad said. "A few of us went back to our houses, but we came back." He underlined that one can stay there during the day, but it is "impossible" to spend the night. The Delhi government has maintained that 53 people were killed and over 200 injured in the communal violence that broke out at Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura areas of northeast Delhi.

Several teams of lawyers, doctors, therapists and volunteers have been camping at the eidgah to provide all necessary help to the affected people nursing injuries and battling mental trauma. "There is anxiety in the air," Laik Ahmad from the Doctors Unity Welfare Association said.

Ahmad said people came to the NGO volunteers with all kinds of questions, relating to FIRs, documents, damage claims and missing persons, among others. "But the most difficult question is, 'when can we go back?'. How do I answer this?" he asked.

Members of the Delhi Minorities Commission contributing to relief measures at the eidgah have been providing counselling to the affected people and helping children deal with stress. "Several students have lost their books in fires," Ankita Upreti from the Self-Employed Women's Association said. "Some have lost their family members. They cannot prepare for board exams in such an atmosphere." She recounted that many children had been asking how fellow students would treat them in schools.

"Some ask if they will ever be able to return home," Upreti said, adding that they tried to be as positive as they can while replying to such queries. Firdaus, 39, said her daughter Muskaan, who lost all her books in the fire that gutted her house, had been preparing for board exams with the help of a mobile phone.

"The books got charred in the fire. Luckily, her hall ticket (for exam) was saved. Please do something," she told a volunteer. DMC member Anastasia Gill said after permission of their families, around 10 students, from classes X and XII, had been sent to the Vidyajyoti College of Theology in north Delhi to prepare for exams.

Anthony underscored that the violence had impacted all, but children suffered the most, saying the kids were afraid to go to school. Psychologists have been spending time with these children and engaging them in various activities. The fight against trauma has to be fought in stages, Gill said.

"When we asked the children to draw, a boy painted a house, trees, and roads littered with stones," Gill said. "When we asked him what it was, he said 'patthar' (stone)." PTI GVS HMB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

EU, Britain talk past each other as trade negotiations kick off

Britain needs to think about what trade-offs it wants to accept in trade talks with the European Union, the blocs chief executive said on Monday, triggering a swift rebuttal from London. Britain and the EU have started talks on their new re...

US STOCKS-Wall Street whacked by oil crash, virus fears

Wall Streets main stock indexes plummeted and the Dow Jones Industrials crashed 2,000 points on Monday as a 20 slump in oil prices and the rapid spread of the coronavirus amplified fears of a global recession. Trading was halted immediately...

Japanese PM to assess possible impact on rights in emergency declared amid coronavirus outbreak

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that he will fully assess the possible impact on individual rights if an emergency is declared in the country. He made the comments while speaking to an Upper ...

Family honours dream of son lost in Ethiopia plane crash

Frustrated by incompetence and corruption in his native Kenya, Jared Babu, a 28-year-old activist and entrepreneur, set up a programme to train high school students about leadership. When he and his young wife Mercy were killed in the Ethio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020