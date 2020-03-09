Mizoram police facing manpower crunch: DGP

Mizoram Director General of Police (DGP) SBK Singh on Monday said the state police has been facing acute shortage of manpower. He said that the state government is making massive effort to solve the manpower crunch crisis under the initiative of chief minister Zoramthanga.

The DGP said that the state government would recruit a number of constables during the current year. According to the DGP, the state police force is also grappling with shortage of vehicles.

He said that the state government has sought financial assistance of Rs 367 crore from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to address the shortage. Singh on Monday visited Serchhip town where he took part at police samellan.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged the policemen to give their best service to the society. He also urged the policemen to take care of their health and abstain from alcohol and substance abuse.

Sing also called on leaders of NGO coordination committee in Serchhip and expressed gratitude to them for extending help to the police. He also opened 13 CCTV cameras being installed at Serchhip police station, Serchhip bazaar and Sailamkawn..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.