Kolkata, Mar 9 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL 3 AR-ARMY-RESCUE Army rescues 390 people stranded due to heavy snowfall at Sela Pass Itanagar: The Indian Army has rescued 390 people who were stranded at Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district due to heavy snowfall, a Defence official said here on Monday.

CAL 4 MZ-CORONAVIRUS-MEETING Coronavirus: Mizoram to seal international borders, ban entry of foreigners Aizawl: Mizoram's borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh will be sealed and the entry of foreigners banned to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the state, a top official said on Monday. CES 6 MZ-ASEAN-AMBASSADORS Ambassadors from six Asean countries call on Mizoram Governor Aizawl: Ambassadors of six Asean countries - Laos, Myanmar, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia and Vietnam - called on Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Monday and discussed a wide range of issues, including border trade.

CES 7 BH-RAJYASABHA-RJD We want 2 RS seats in Bihar, asserts RJD in a rebuff to Cong Patna: Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal on Monday ticked off the Congress, its alliance partner in Bihar, for an "open letter" reminding it of a "promise" made to the latter with regard to Rajya Sabha elections. CES 8 NL-NAGA-VILLAGECHIEFS Village Chiefs demand early solution to Naga political issue Kohima: Thousands of Gaon Burahs (village chiefs) along with general public on Monday took to the streets in all the district headquarters of Nagaland demanding an early solution to the more than seven decades-old Naga political issue.

CES 9 AS-HOLI Holi celebrated in Assam Guwahati: Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated across Assam on Monday, as men and women took to the streets smearing 'gulal' on each other's faces. CES 10 NL-CORONAVIRUS-SURVEILLANCE Not a single case of coronavirus in Nagaland: Director HFW Kohima: Nagaland does not have a single case of novel coronavirus but 245 people with travel history to China and other affected countries have been put under surveillance, a senior Health department official said on Monday.

CES 11 MG-CORONAVIRUS-SUSPECT Man kept in isolation for suspected coronavirus infection in Meghalaya Shillong: A 38-year-old man has been kept under isolation at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Institute of Health and Medical Sciences here for suspected COVID-19 infection, an official said on Monday. CES 12 WB-MISHAP-HOWRAH 4 killed in road mishap in Howrah Kolkata: Four persons were killed when their motorcycle rammed into a stranded truck on national highway six in West Bengal's Howrah district on Monday, police said.

PTI RG RG.

