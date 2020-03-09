Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Elderly couple among 17 from TN stranded on

  • PTI
  • |
  • Coimbatore
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 21:07 IST
Coronavirus: Elderly couple among 17 from TN stranded on

An elderly couple from here is among the 17 passengers from Tamil Nadu stranded in a cruise ship anchored in River Nile in Egypt after 45 people onboard were evacuated for suspected coronavirus, according to their family. After the ship with 171 tourists docked in the Nile near Luxor City in Egypt, all the passengers were screened and 45 suspected coronavirus cases have been evacuated and later shifted to a hospital.

One passenger from Chennai was taken to a hospital in Alexandria on Saturday, after he developed symptoms, relatives of the Coimbatore couple, aboard the ship, said. Considering the safety, all the other passengers would be quarantined for 14 days, the relatives said quoting information received by them from the couple.

Rangaraj (62), the founder of children's home 'Saranalayam', and his wife Vanitha (60) are among those quarantined in the ship. They were to have returned here on Saturday. The passengers from Tamil Nadu, including the wife of the Chennai man who has been hospitalised, are expecting the Centre to bring them back safely, they said.

They had set out on the tour on February 27 aboard the ship 'A Sara'. The tour was organised by Salem-based tour operator Grand Royal Tours. Meanwhile, PMK leader S Ramadoss demanded that those stranded in the Egyptian ship be rescued and the government ensure that they were provided with food and medical facilities.

Proper medical assistance be provided to those being treated at a hospital in Egypt, he tweeted..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Why have two Afghans appointed themselves president?

Two rival Afghan politicians appointed themselves president on Monday following a disputed election, a stand-off that threatens political turbulence days after the United States and the Taliban signed a deal on the withdrawal of U.S.-led fo...

U.S. church group heads back from Holy Land after virus scare - Palestinian mayor

Thirteen Americans were heading home from the Holy Land on Monday after they were cleared in a coronavirus scare, the mayor of the Palestinian town where they were quarantined said.The group, from the 3Circle Church in Fairhope, Alabama, wa...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Coronavirus shock, oil price plunge pummel world stocks

Global stock markets plunged on Monday and crude oil prices tumbled by as much as a third after Saudi Arabia launched a price war with Russia, sending investors already spooked by the coronavirus outbreak fleeing for the safety of bonds and...

Saudi Arabia to fine people up to $133,000 for hiding health details on entry

Saudi Arabia will impose a fine of up to 500,000 riyals 133,000 on people who do not disclose health information and travel details at entry points, it said on Monday, as the Gulf state works to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The kingdo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020