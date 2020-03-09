Left Menu
Cong's NSUI trounces RSS' ABVP in Gujarat University polls

  • Ahmedabad
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 21:56 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 21:56 IST
The Congress' National Students' Union of India on Monday won a majority of seats in Gujarat University's 'student senate' and 'board of student welfare', polls for which were held on Sunday. The NSUI won six of the eight student senate seats while the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the RSS's students wing, had to settle for wins on the remaining.

Of the 14 board of student welfare seats, NSUI won 9 while ABVP managed to get five. As per rules, student senate elections must be held every year while the tenure of board of welfare is three years. However, elections were not held since 2016.

While polls results were being announced in the University campus here, police and ABVP members had heated arguments over shifting a vehicle belting out songs in celebration through an amplifier system. Some ABVP members alleged police used excessive force on them, a charge denied by the latter..

