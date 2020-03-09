ED seizes Rajiv Gandhi's painting bought by Yes Bank founder

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday seized a painting bought by Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. A letter written by Priyanka Gandhi to Kapoor in June 2010 confirmed the sale of the portrait of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi for Rs 2 crore. The painting has been brought to the ED office.

Sources said that Priyanka Gandhi wrote a letter on June 4, 2010, in which she had acknowledged payment of Rs 2 crore as "the full and final payment towards subject painting". In the letter, Priyanka Gandhi thanked Kapoor for purchasing a portrait of her father Rajiv Gandhi painted by MF Hussain "which was presented to him in 1985 at the Congress party centenary celebrations and is presently in my ownership and possession".

"I acknowledge receipt of your letter dated June 3, 2010, as well as your payment by cheque," she said. "I trust you are aware of the historical value of this work and will ensure its placement in an environment that befits its stature," Priyanka added.

The BJP had on Sunday referred to the sale of painting to Kapoor and made allegations against the Gandhis. (ANI)

