Three NDFB factions dissolve themselves as per their peace accord with Centre, Assam govt

  • Udalguri
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 23:19 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 23:19 IST
The three factions of insurgent outfit National Democratic Front of Boroland dissolved themselves on Monday at a designated camp of the NDFB in lower Assam's Udalguri district where it was formed 34 years ago. The disbandment of the three NDFB factions followed as a result of their signing a peace accord with the Centre and the Assam government early this year.

The NDFB's three factions, led respectively by Dhiren Boro, Ranjan Daimary and B Saoraigwra, announced their dissolution in a joint disbandment ceremony. The function was organised at the Sonai NDFB designated camp in Udalguri under the chairmanship of ex-general secretary B Ohnjalu of Ranjan Daimary-led NDFB faction.

A joint statement signed by Dhiren Boro, ex-president of NDFB (D), B Ohnjalu, ex-general secretary of NDFB (Ranjan Daimary) and B Saoraigwra, ex-president of NDFB (S), said the NDFB was formed on October 3, 1986 to "free the Boro and other indigenous tribal people of Assam from socio-politico and economic exploitation and suppression." It said the NDFB had signed a ceasefire agreement with authorities in 2005 with an aim to resolving the long pending political issues of the ethnic people. The statement said, "After the prolonged 12 years of dialogue and negotiations with the government agencies, the issues were resolved on January 27, 2020. Therefore the three groups of the NDFB have agreed and declared dissolution of the NDFB today".

The NDFB flag was brought down the mast by the three leaders at the ceremony signalling dissolution and disbanding of the revolutionary arms organisation. The joint declaration dissolving the militant outfit said "the arms struggle has come to an end after the peace agreement. So, we resolve to douche ourselves, the NDFB organization with a view to shun violence and to give peace a chance." PTI CORR ESB RG RAX RAX.

