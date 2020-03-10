Left Menu
Coronavirus: 273 sample tested negative in Maharashtra

Samples of 273 people tested for possible exposure to novel coronavirus in Maharashtra have tested negative, an official said on Monday.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Samples of 273 people tested for possible exposure to novel coronavirus in Maharashtra have tested negative, an official said on Monday. Meanwhile, the results of seven samples are still awaited.

"Out of the total 280 samples sent for testing, 273 found negative. Results for 7 samples are still awaited," said Directorate General of Information and Public Relations Ajit Mehta. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra reported two cases of coronavirus. Both infected people are from Pune with travel history to Dubai. They have been admitted to Naidu Hospital in Pune.

Amid fear of the spread of infection, the administration has taken several precautionary measures. All districts are equipped with quarantine cells. 496 beds are kept ready for patients, said Mehta.

"The necessary number of ventilators are also available... All international airports Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur are mandatorily scanning all passengers coming from abroad," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

