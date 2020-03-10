Coronavirus : Gujarat Congress postpones Gandhi Sandesh Yatra

In the backdrop of the threat posed by the coronavirus, Gujarat Congress has postponed Gandhi Sandesh Yatra slated for March 12. Gandhi Sandesh Yatra march was to commemorate the 90th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi March.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, in an official press release, said that they had planned to carry out a Gandhi Sandesh Yatra from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi beach in Navsari but have decided to postpone the march. "The 386 kilometres Yatra was to be started on March,12 by former AICC president Rahul Gandhi. But, seeing the increase in deaths due to coronavirus in the whole world and going by the guidelines of WHO and Central government AICC has decided to postpone the march," the statement said.

It also said that the decision has been taken to avoid the large gathering for the citizens' welfare. Gujarat Congress co-in charge Rajeev Satav also took to Twitter and said, "In view of the increasing impact of the coronavirus, the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee has decided to postpone the Gandhi Sandesh Yatra starting from Sabarmati Ashram on March 12."

So far, at least 44 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have surfaced in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.