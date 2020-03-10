Left Menu
PACDAC to hold review conference on nuclear disarmament

“This event is an important opportunity to reflect on New Zealand’s proud record of leadership on nuclear disarmament,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

The PACDAC was set up under the New Zealand Nuclear Free Zone, Disarmament and Arms Control Act 1987.  Image Credit: Twitter (@MineBanTreaty)

The Public Advisory Committee for Disarmament and Arms Control (PACDAC) is holding a Parliamentary Symposium on Tuesday to mark the 50th Anniversary of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) hosted by PACDAC Chair and Under-Secretary for Disarmament and Arms Control Fletcher Tabuteau.

"As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the NPT this year, it is New Zealand's sincere hope that we will also see the entry into force of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in 2020.

"The nuclear weapons possessor states have not met their disarmament obligations under the NPT and progress on nuclear disarmament has stalled. The NPT Review Conference, which begins next month in New York, provides an opportunity for all countries to renew their commitment to a nuclear-weapons-free world.

The keynote speaker for the event will be Ms. Izumi Nakamitsu, United Nations High Representative for Disarmament Affairs.

"This event represents a special opportunity to hear from the UN Secretary-General's top disarmament official on the current challenges facing nuclear disarmament, which is the UN membership's oldest – as well as its highest - security priority," Fletcher Tabuteau said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

