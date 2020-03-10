Naidu, Modi greet people on Holi

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Holi on Tuesday, saying let the festival break barriers that divide people. "This Holi, let us strive to strengthen the bonds of friendship and amity that hold our society together," Naidu tweeted.

"This festival break the barriers that divide us and unite us in the quest for shared prosperity, peace, progress, harmony and joy," the vice president said. Greeting people on the festival of colours, Modi hoped that it brings happiness in the lives of all people of the country. PTI NAB HMB.

