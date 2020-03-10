Left Menu
Cong leadership making hectic efforts to woo back Scindia as crisis looms in Madhya Pradesh

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 10-03-2020 11:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 11:08 IST
As a crisis loomed over the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, efforts were on to woo back disgruntled leader and former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia who remains 'incommunicado', party sources said. Seventeen MLAs, including at least six ministers, known to be Scindia loyalists, are currently in Bengaluru. Chief Minister Kamal Nath promised to reconstitute the state Cabinet after an emergency meeting late on Monday night. Following the meet, around 20 ministers resigned reposing faith in Nath's leadership.

In Delhi, sources said hectic efforts were underway by the Congress leadership to save the party's government in Madhya Pradesh, and placate Scindia who has long been at daggers drawn with Kamal Nath over leadership issues. The party high command is sending emissaries, including Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to Scindia in order to win him back. But the efforts have not borne any fruit yet, they said.

Pilot tried reaching out to Scindia, but failed. The disgruntled Scindia did not respond to his message, sources said.  On Tuesday, Pilot tweeted, "I am hopeful that the current crisis in Madhya Pradesh ends soon and that leaders are able to resolve differences. The state needs a stable government in order to fulfil the promises make to the electorate." Congress veteran and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh said Scindia could not be contacted. "We have not been able to talk to him yet... Anyone who is a true Congressman will not leave the party," he said, adding the people of the state would give a befitting reply to anyone who attempts to undermine their mandate..

