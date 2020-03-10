Governor Kiran Bedi avoids colours, plays Holi with flowers

Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi on Tuesday celebrated Holi at Raj Bhawan. Avoiding colours and giving a message to save water, Bedi played Holi with flowers. She celebrated the festival with employees at Raj Bhawan and other staff members.

The Governor took to Twitter and wished everyone on the festival. She also advised people not to use water while playing Holi. "Are they playing Holi with mineral water? Will they wash with mineral water? How about Holi with flowers?" she tweeted while sharing a picture of herself playing Holi with flowers. (ANI)

