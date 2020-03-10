Left Menu
Development News Edition

India confirms 6 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 45

India reported six fresh cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, increasing the national toll to 45 as the deadly virus continues to intensify across the globe rattling governments and investors.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 13:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 13:25 IST
India confirms 6 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 45
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

India reported six fresh cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, increasing the national toll to 45 as the deadly virus continues to intensify across the globe rattling governments and investors. According to Indian Council of Medical Reserch (ICMR), in the past 24 hours, one positive Covid-19 case from Kerala, two from Pune, and three positive cases from Bengaluru have been reported.

The ICMR said that 1,544 samples have been tested from batches of evacuees who have completed quarantine period or are under quarantine at present. "1308 samples from the first batch of 654 evacuees from Wuhan, China, tested on both day zero and day 14 of quarantine period were negative. A second batch of evacuees from Wuhan and from Japan are currently under quarantine. 236 samples collected on day zero of quarantine from these individuals have tested negative. All 236 individuals will be re-tested on day 14 of the quarantine period," it said in a statement.

Apart from ICMR-National Institute of Virology in Pune, 51 virus research and diagnostic laboratories and National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi, are testing samples for Covid-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Tiny homes seen as big solution to New Zealand housing crisis

A petition calling for rules on small houses and mobile homes to be eased was submitted to New Zealands parliament on Tuesday, as residents piled pressure on the government to address a chronic shortage in affordable housing.The country has...

IAF brings back 58 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran

Fifty-eight Indians were brought back home from coronavirus-hit Iran in a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force IAF on Tuesday. The aircraft, a C-17 Globemaster, was sent to Tehran from Hindon airbase near Ghaziabad on Monday ...

Himachal CM cancels Holi celebration after Chamba accident

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday cancelled his Holi celebration programme in the wake of the Chamba accident, which claimed five lives in the state.On Tuesday morning, at least five people were killed and 30 others ...

8 samples tested negative; no new cases of coronavirus: TN

Samples of eight people for suspected coronavirus have tested negative, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar said on Tuesday. Announcing the test results, the minister in a tweet said, CoronaupdateLet me share a good news, 8 samples t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020