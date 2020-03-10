India confirms 6 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 45

India reported six fresh cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, increasing the national toll to 45 as the deadly virus continues to intensify across the globe rattling governments and investors. According to Indian Council of Medical Reserch (ICMR), in the past 24 hours, one positive Covid-19 case from Kerala, two from Pune, and three positive cases from Bengaluru have been reported.

The ICMR said that 1,544 samples have been tested from batches of evacuees who have completed quarantine period or are under quarantine at present. "1308 samples from the first batch of 654 evacuees from Wuhan, China, tested on both day zero and day 14 of quarantine period were negative. A second batch of evacuees from Wuhan and from Japan are currently under quarantine. 236 samples collected on day zero of quarantine from these individuals have tested negative. All 236 individuals will be re-tested on day 14 of the quarantine period," it said in a statement.

Apart from ICMR-National Institute of Virology in Pune, 51 virus research and diagnostic laboratories and National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi, are testing samples for Covid-19. (ANI)

