Left Menu
Development News Edition

6 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Kerala, total tally 12

Kerala on Tuesday confirmed six more cases of novel coronavirus, taking the total number of people affected by COVID-19 in the state to 12, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 13:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 13:44 IST
6 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Kerala, total tally 12
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala on Tuesday confirmed six more cases of novel coronavirus, taking the total number of people affected by COVID-19 in the state to 12, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Announcing a high alert across the state, including a ban on all official public functions, Pinarayi after a special meeting of the state cabinet, told media persons that appeal will be put out to people to avoid all public gatherings.

The chief minister instructed that classes and examinations for students till Class 7 in schools in the state to be cancelled and also shut till March 31 all vacation classes, tuition classes, anganwadis and madrasas. "Exams for classes 8th,9th and 10th standard will, however, continue as per schedule. Legal steps will be initiated against those hiding their travel history. All people returning from COVID 16 countries should report to health authorities. Screening facilities at airports will be strengthened", said Vijayan adding that surveillance system will be strengthened across the state.

Chief Minister said that the number of sample testing labs will also be increased. "Strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours and fake news. For those flying in and out of the airports in Kerala, passenger manifest to be collected from airlines. Availability of Sanitisers and masks will be ensured, " he said.

The chief minister also urged people to avoid crowded places like visiting cinema theatres, temples, mosques, churches and to avoid all festivals of public gathering. He also urged people to stay away from visiting the Sabarimala Temple but normal rituals will take place in the temple.

Till Monday according to official estimates 45 people had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus infection across India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Tiny homes seen as big solution to New Zealand housing crisis

A petition calling for rules on small houses and mobile homes to be eased was submitted to New Zealands parliament on Tuesday, as residents piled pressure on the government to address a chronic shortage in affordable housing.The country has...

IAF brings back 58 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran

Fifty-eight Indians were brought back home from coronavirus-hit Iran in a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force IAF on Tuesday. The aircraft, a C-17 Globemaster, was sent to Tehran from Hindon airbase near Ghaziabad on Monday ...

Himachal CM cancels Holi celebration after Chamba accident

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday cancelled his Holi celebration programme in the wake of the Chamba accident, which claimed five lives in the state.On Tuesday morning, at least five people were killed and 30 others ...

8 samples tested negative; no new cases of coronavirus: TN

Samples of eight people for suspected coronavirus have tested negative, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar said on Tuesday. Announcing the test results, the minister in a tweet said, CoronaupdateLet me share a good news, 8 samples t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020