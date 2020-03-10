Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Ambassador announces completion of restoration project of

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 15:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 15:07 IST
US Ambassador announces completion of restoration project of

US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster on Tuesday announced the completion of an American- funded restoration project at the 17th century Qutb Shahi Tombs here. In February 2019, Ambassador Juster announced a USD 1,03,000 grant under the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation to restore and conserve the centuries-old tombs of thefamed dancersTaramati and Premamati within the greater Qutb Shahi Tombs complex here.

"It's really a tremendous treat to be here. This is my third visit to the Qutb Shahi tombs. I want to thank the Telangana government, the Aga Khan Foundation, and the US Mission for the work we have done together here in restoration. This is our second Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation and Restoration project," Juster told reporters.

"I was here about a year ago to visit the two tombs of Taramati and Premamati. It's so important for the United States to help restore the cultural heritage of India and particularly in this part of India. We had three Ambassadors Fund grants over the years and we are applying for more (grant)," he said.

"I am delighted to be here to mark the completion of this project which looks so beautiful," he added. This is the second grant awarded by the US government for conservation work at the Qutb Shahi Tombs.

An AFCP grant of USD 1,01,000 awarded in 2014, contributed to mapping and documenting structures throughout the site and helped transform archeologists' understanding of the monuments earliest architecture. Earlier in the day, Kenneth I Juster visited the Tata- Lockheed Martin Aerostructures facility near here.

According to an official release, Juster toured the Tata-Lockheed Martin Aerostructures facility, currently in its 10th year, which stands as a testament to the strong relationship between the defense industries of the United States and India. The Ambassador's visit to the 4,700 square-meter facility marks the 10-year anniversary of this partnership and highlights the importance of the growing defense ties between the United States and India, it said.

The jointly-owned facility in Adibatla near here, manufactures airframe components, including center-wing boxes and tail sections for the C-130J military transport aircraft. "From the success of the US-India defense partnership, as exemplified by a decade of cooperation between Lockheed Martin and Tata, to the restoration of the historic tombs of Taramati and Premamati, US-India ties are clearly thriving in Hyderabad," the release quoted Juster as saying..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSTS' VIEW-Italy's coronavirus lockdown likely unsustainable, ineffective

Infectious disease and public health experts doubt the viability of plans by Italys government to extend quarantine measures across the entire country, saying they are probably unsustainable, and unlikely to halt the spread of COVID-19. Her...

C Shamsuddin to take no more part as official in ongoing Ranji Trophy final

C Shamsuddin will be taking no further part as an on-field official in the ongoing Ranji Trophy final between Saurashtra and Bengal here at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. The official will be taking no part due to swelling in h...

Olympic-bound Lovlina Borgohain ends with bronze at Asian Qualifiers

Two-time world bronze-medallist LovlinaBorgohain 69kg on Tuesday signed off with a bronze medal at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers, where she secured her maiden ticket to the quadrennial showpiece by making the semifinalsThe second-seeded 22-y...

Japan extends USD 7.5m grant aid for locusts-hit East African countries

On March 10, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of seven million and five hundred thousand US dollars in response to the damage caused by locusts in Kenya, Somalia, and Djibouti.The grant is to provide humanitaria...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020