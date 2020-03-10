Left Menu
Boyfriend leaks intimate video, teen Gujarat girl hangs self

  • Ahmedabad
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 15:11 IST
A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Chharanagar locality of Gujarat's Ahmedabad after her boyfriend leaked their intimate video, police said on Tuesday. She hanged herself from the ceiling of her house on Monday evening due to depression, an official said.

"Her boyfriend leaked her intimate video to three of his friends who then circulated it further. On February 29, the girl's parents had lodged a rape complaint against her boyfriend after the leak came to their notice," he said. "The girl was depressed after the video got leaked and ended her life on Monday evening. The girl and her boyfriend had shot an intimate video with each other's consent. But the boyfriend leaked it to his friends," Inspector Hemant Patel of Sardarnagar police station said.

"The boyfriend has been booked for rape under sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, his three friends have been charged under the Information Technology Act for circulating the video. Three of the four accused have been arrested," he added..

