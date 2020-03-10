Jharkhand CM greets people on Holi

Greeting people on the occasionof Holi and 'Baha Porab', Jharkhand Chief Minister HemantSoren on Tuesday urged the people of the state to work for abetter future and live in harmony

The festival of colour spreads a message ofbrotherhood and so people should inculcate love and harmonyamong themselves, he tweeted

'Baha Porab' or 'Baa Parab' is a festival of Ho,Santhal, Munda and other tribes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.