Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla meets French envoy Emmanuel Lenainand
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met French envoy Emmanuel Lenainand on Tuesday and discussed with him the enduring India-France strategic partnership. He also had a meeting with the UAE's Ambassador to India Ahmed Albanna and spoke about steps to consolidate bilateral ties and seek partnership in new areas.
"Foreign Secretary @HarshShringla met Ambassador of France Emmanuel Lenain and discussed the enduring India-France strategic partnership and our exchanges in diverse fields," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet on Tuesday. In a tweet late on Monday evening, Kumar said, "Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla met Ambassador Ahmed Albanna of the UAE. The foreign secretary expressed happiness at the strong and growing bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed next steps to consolidate our ties and seek partnership in new areas." PTI UZM NSD NSD.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Harsh Vardhan Shringla
- Raveesh Kumar
- India
- France
- UAE
- Emmanuel Lenain
ALSO READ
Indians evacuated from Iran to be quarantined at Hindon airbase for 14 days
Indian water guns flood markets of Gorakhpur ahead of Holi
Pradhan focuses on India- Japan collaboration to increase steel usage
Power-packed Indian Cheer Squad Storm Melbourne to Fill the MCG
realme to launch smart TVs in India in Q2