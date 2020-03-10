Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla meets French envoy Emmanuel Lenainand

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met French envoy Emmanuel Lenainand on Tuesday and discussed with him the enduring India-France strategic partnership. He also had a meeting with the UAE's Ambassador to India Ahmed Albanna and spoke about steps to consolidate bilateral ties and seek partnership in new areas.

"Foreign Secretary @HarshShringla met Ambassador of France Emmanuel Lenain and discussed the enduring India-France strategic partnership and our exchanges in diverse fields," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet on Tuesday. In a tweet late on Monday evening, Kumar said, "Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla met Ambassador Ahmed Albanna of the UAE. The foreign secretary expressed happiness at the strong and growing bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed next steps to consolidate our ties and seek partnership in new areas." PTI UZM NSD NSD.

