Coronavirus scare keeps Holi celebrations low-key in Goa

The coronavirus threat and appeal from authorities to take precaution against the contagion saw Goa celebrate a subdued Holi on Tuesday. The main celebration organised by Panaji Shigmotsav Samiti took place at the historic Azaad Maidan here which was attended by several hundred people.

Due to the coronavirus threat, the celebrations were held in an open ground and not inside a pandal (tent) as was the case in previous years, one of the organisers said. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant did not play Holi, and those close to him claimed he was busy in his constituency Sanquelim campaigning for the March 22 Zilla Parishad polls.

"He did not play Holi. He will visit a temple in Sal village in North Goa where traditional Shigmo festivities are underway," a chief minister's office functionary said. Shigmo, Goa's answer to Holi, is the state's biggest spring festival, and honours the homecoming of warriors who had left their homes and families at the end of Dusshera to fight invaders.

Traditional Holi celebrations also took place in Margao, with Fatorda MLA and Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai leading a procession at Lord Damodar Temple. Sardesai asked people to play Holi with precaution due to the coronavirus threat.

No person has tested positive for coronavirus in the coastal state as yet..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.