4 children among 5 dead in J&K house collapse
Five members, including four children, of a family died and another was injured when a boulder hit a house in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district early on Tuesday, officials said. The incident occurred at Barmean village in Ramnagar area, following which the house totally collapsed and five family members were buried, according to officials.
Locals and police rushed to the spot and recovered five bodies, and a injured person, Raj Singh, has been hospitalised, the officials said. The deceased have been identified as Sharda Devi (35), Aarti Devi (16), Anu Devi (14), Swani Devi (12), and Pawan Singh (10), they added. PTI CORR/AB HMB.
This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.
