Mumbai: 2 held with MDMA worth Rs 6L meant for Holi revellers

Two people were arrested on Tuesday in Sewri area of Mumbai with MDMA drug worth Rs 6 lakh for supply to Holi revellers, police said. An official identified the two, caught from outside a hotel, as Firoz Ismail Khan (39) and Aslam Khan (41).

Methyl-enedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as ecstasy or molly, is a psychoactive drug primarily used as a recreational drug. "The two are drivers. Aslam got into drug peddling as he wanted to buy a new taxi. They have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Further probe into the drug network operated by the two is underway," the Crime Branch official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.