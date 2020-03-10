Labourer drowns in creek during Holi celebrations in Thane
A 32-year-old construction workerfrom Kalyan in Thane district drowned in a creek whilecelebrating Holi, police said
Deceased Surinder Vikramsingh, who works at aconstruction site in Maharal village, was part of a group offive people who ventured into a creek for a swim in theafternoon, Kalyan taluka police sub inspector Bajrang Rajputsaid
Vikarmasingh's body has been fished out, he added.
