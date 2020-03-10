Left Menu
Labourer drowns in creek during Holi celebrations in Thane

A 32-year-old construction workerfrom Kalyan in Thane district drowned in a creek whilecelebrating Holi, police said

Deceased Surinder Vikramsingh, who works at aconstruction site in Maharal village, was part of a group offive people who ventured into a creek for a swim in theafternoon, Kalyan taluka police sub inspector Bajrang Rajputsaid

Vikarmasingh's body has been fished out, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

