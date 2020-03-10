Pondy Minister threatens 'peaceful' agitation against Bedi

Welfare Minister of Puducherry M Kandasamy on Tuesday announced a "big agitation in ahimsa (non-violent) manner" against Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi if she did not respond to his plea for sanction of schemes in the next three months. Kandasamy presented a memorandum to Bedi on her arrival for the celebration of the International Women's Day, announcing the stir and listing the grievances of employees and also the difficulties in implementing schemes following her 'negative' stand on approving decisions of the territorial government.

Accusing the former IPS officer of causing hardship to the poorer sections in getting the benefits of the free rice scheme, the Minister said she favoured only cash disbursal instead of distribution of rice through ration shops. As a result, cardholders have not got either rice or cash for the last 22 months, he said.

"This has only exposed the Lieutenant Governor's attitude towards the people living in poor conditions," he said. The Madras High Court recently ruled in favour of the Lieutenant Governor over the issue on the free rice scheme.

Workers attached to the ration shops, SPINCO, CONFED, PAPSCO and cooperative sugar mills have not been paid their wages for several months, the Minister said. Employees of the anganwadi centres have also not been paid salaries on time following delay in according sanction of funds by Bedi, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor has no valid reason to delay the release of funds, he said. Charging Bedi with trying to wind up the anganwadi centres as she had not let the government fill vacancies in the centres meant for the uplift of women and children, the Minister.

He also accused her of blocking implementation of essential services by the Department of Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribes Welfare and even educational schemes of the department have not seen the light of the day because of her alleged intervention. Kandasamy said Bedi had ordered the closure of the century-old AFT Mill, Swadeshi and Bharathi Textile Mills owned by the territorial government thereby affecting the livelihood of their workers.

He said, "If there is no improvement in the situation in three months' time, I would be forced to join with the people and launch a massive agitation on 'ahimsa mode' for the people's welfare."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.