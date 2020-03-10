1.32 kg gold worth Rs 60 lakh seized in Chennai

A total of 1.32 kilograms of gold worth Rs 60 lakh was seized by the Customs Department at the Chennai International Airport here on Tuesday. The authorities have seized the gold under the Customs Act.

An investigation in this regard is underway. Earlier on Sunday, a Delhi-bound passenger was arrested at the Chennai Airport after three bundles of gold paste worth Rs 37.3 lakh were recovered from his possession. (ANI)

