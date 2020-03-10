Chennai, Mar 10 (PTI) Highlights from the southern region

Highlights from the southern region at 5.30 pm. . MDS2 CORONAVIRUS-KL-PATIENT Coronavirus: Man flees isolation ward in Kerala, brought back Pathnamthitta(Ker): A man under observation for suspected coronavirus infection at the isolation ward of the district hospital here fled, but was tracked and brought back within hours. .

MDS10 KA-MP-KPCC CHIEF-RAHUL Its time for Rahul to lead party: Karnataka Cong chief Bengaluru: Referring to the rebellion in Madhya Pradesh Congress, the party's Karnataka unit chief Dinesh Gundu Rao said it was time for Rahul Gandhi to lead the party from the front and make drastic changes at the top. . MES4 CORONAVIRUS-KA-INSURANCE Karna govt planning additional health insurance cover to docs, paramedics treating COVID-19 patients: Min Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is mulling providing additional health insurance coverage to doctors and paramedics treating the COVID-19 cases and working in the laboratories besides existing schemes, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said. .

MES7 TL-US AMBASSADOR-LD TOMBS US Ambassador announces completion of restoration project of tombs in Hyderabad Hyderabad: US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster announced the completion of an American-funded restoration project at the 17th century Qutb Shahi Tombs here.. .

