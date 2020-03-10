Five people affected with coronavirus in Pune: Maharashtra Health Dept

The number of people affected with coronavirus in Pune has reached to five after a co-passenger travelling with a family and their cab driver were earlier tested positive, according to a statement by Health Department of Maharashtra on Tuesday. "After two people were found positive for coronavirus in Pune city on March 9, the search was started for people with whom they came in contact," the statement read.

It also read: "It was found that during their journey from Mumbai to Pune there was another passenger in the cab. The passenger has also been found positive for coronavirus. Hence, the total number of people affected with coronavirus in Pune city has reached to five." The statement also read that till March 10, a total 1,29,448 passengers from 1,101 flights were screened at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports.

"As per the government's direction, screening for all passengers coming from all country is being done at these three airports in the state. Apart from this, people returned from coronavirus-affected countries are also being searched by a regional survey," it read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.