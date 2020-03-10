Maha: Search on for those who came in contact with COVID-19

The Pune district administration has begun a search for those who came in contact with the five patients in the city who have tested positive for the coronavirus. A day after two people, a couple, with a travel history to Dubai, tested positive, three more -- their daughter, driver of the cab in which the couple traveled from the Mumbai airport to Pune, and a passenger who had traveled by the same flight as them -- tested positive on Tuesday.

"We have formed a team comprising officials from revenue, police, Pune MunicipalCorporation (PMC), Pimpri ChinchwadMunicipalCorporation and health department," said Deepak Mhaisekar, divisional commissioner. "The team will visit all the places these patients had visited and trace suspected persons (with whom they might have come in contact)," he said.

Meanwhile, a senior official from the PMC's health department said the condition of all the five persons who have contracted the virus infection is stable..

