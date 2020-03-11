Left Menu
Development News Edition

Missing Labour officer found murdered in Telangana

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 11:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 11:50 IST
Missing Labour officer found murdered in Telangana

AnAssistant Commissioner of Labour (ACL) from Khammam, who had gone missing since March 7 was found murdered in a forest area of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district allegedly over a financial dispute, police said on Wednesday. The body of M Anand Reddy (in his mid 30s) was recovered in the forest area of Bhupalpally late on Tuesday night based on the confession of a suspect who was apprehended, they said adding the official was stabbed to death with knives.

"During the course of investigation, we nabbed one suspect who confessed that they killed Anand Reddy on March 7. Based on the confession a police team went to the spot and found Reddy's body,"Warangal Police Commissioner V Ravinder told PTI.

Unless we nab the others it is difficult to determine the exact motive behind the murder, though preliminary enquiry suggested that it was due to financial dispute, he added. Police are on the lookout for three others who are absconding..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Italian woman stranded in apartment with husband's body for 2 days thanks to quarantine rules

A woman in Borghetto Santo Spirito in Italys Savona province has been stuck in her apartment with her husbands dead body for the last two days due to strict quarantine regime that has been clamped in the country in the wake of coronavirus b...

Pentagon chief Esper's trip to Central and South Asia postponed over COVID-19

The Pentagon on Tuesday announced that US Defence Secretary Mark Espers trip to Central and South Asia has been postponed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Out of an abundance of caution, the secretary of defense has decided to postpone ...

Fresh plea in Delhi HC seeks setting up of SIT to assess property damage in Delhi riots.

Fresh plea in Delhi HC seeks setting up of SIT to assess property damage in Delhi riots....

Petition in Delhi HC alleges hate speeches were made by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid and BJP's Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra.

Petition in Delhi HC alleges hate speeches were made by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid and BJPs Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020