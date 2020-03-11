DCPCR asks school to allowed student injured in Delhi riots to appear for exams later
The Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has issued a notice to a school here to ensure that a student, who missed her exams since she was shot in the hand during the recent northeast Delhi riots, be allowed to take them after she is healed. The student, a class 9 student of a government school in northeast Delhi, was shot in the hand during the communal violence last month and missed her exams, the commission said.
"Our city has faced a great plight and our children have gone through trauma that no child should. In light of this, the Commission asks you to ensure that she may be allowed to give her exams when she is healed and her year does not go in vain," the notice said. The notice was issued on Monday by DCPCR member Anurag Kundu. It also sought an action taken report in the matter. The communal violence in northeast Delhi last month claimed 53 lives and left over 200 people injured.
Several areas in northeast Delhi, including Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri, Maujpur, Kardampuri and Jaffrabad, were the worst affected by the violence triggered by clashes between those protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act and those supporting it..
