Russia's Novak says dialogue continuing with OPEC
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday dialogue is continuing with OPEC and that Russia will send a representative to the organisation's Joint Technical Committee (JTC) meeting on March 18 in Vienna.
Novak said the market situation is unstable due to the coronavirus outbreak, as Russia and Saudi Arabia disagree over oil supplies.
