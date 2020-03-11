ITBP DG to head BSF temporarily; Johri to take over as Madhya Pradesh DGP

ITBP Director General S S Deswal has been appointed the temporary head of the BSF as its serving chief V K Johri was repatriated to take over as the Madhya Pradesh DGP, an order issued by the Union Home Ministry has said. Deswal is expected to take charge of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday evening. The order issued on Tuesday said Deswal will handle this charge "till the appointment and joining of the successor or until further orders, whichever is earlier".

The Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh had issued an order appointing Johri, a 1984-batch IPS officer, the new Director General of Police. In the same order, the MP government has shifted incumbent DGP V K Singh to the Sports and Youth Welfare Department as its director.

DG Cyber Cell Rajendra Kumar, a 1985-batch officer, has been asked to officiate as the DGP till Johri takes over. Johri is expected to reach state capital Bhopal on Thursday and subsequently take over his new assignment in few days.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had issued an order on Wednesday approving the proposal of the home ministry for repatriation of Johri to his parent cadre with an immediate effect. Deswal, a 1984-batch Haryana cadre IPS officer, has earlier headed the Sashastra Seema Bal as its DG apart from handling the additional charge of DG Central Reserve Police Force and National Security Guard..

