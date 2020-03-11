Excise raids conducted in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, country-made liquor seized

Considering the forthcoming local body elections, Krishna district police and excise department on Wednesday conducted raids across the district for seizing country liquor as per the orders of district SP, M Ravindranath Babu. Raids started since early morning at around 4 AM. One additional SP, five DSPs, one probationary IPS officer, twenty Circle Inspectors, sixty Sub Inspectors, and almost one thousand staff took part in the raids.

Huge caches of raw materials and country liquor are destroyed in different parts of the district. "Almost 10,000 police personnel are on this duty all over the state. The police are holding these raids keeping in view the forthcoming local body elections. The state govt has recently made an act to penalize those who indulge in election-related offences like distribution of liquor and money etc," State DGP office said in a press note. (ANI)

