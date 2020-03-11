Man held for raping 3-year-old in J-K's Kathua, confesses to crime

A man has been arrested for raping a 3-year-old girl in Kathua, police said on Wednesday. The man, who raped the girl in a drunken state, has confessed his crime.

"Accused has been arrested and has confessed to committing the crime," said Kathua SSP Dr Shailendra Mishra. The victim has been hospitalized and is undergoing medical treatment. (ANI)

