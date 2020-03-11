Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: Man dies of 'breathing problem' in police lockup

  • PTI
  • |
  • Surat
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 15:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 15:00 IST
Guj: Man dies of 'breathing problem' in police lockup

A 29-year-old man, who was detained for a drunken brawl, died in a police lockup after allegedly suffering from a 'breathing problem' in Gujarat's Surat city on Wednesday, police said. Vimal Yadav, a factory worker, was held under preventive detention at Pandesara police station since Tuesday evening, after the police received a call about his involvement in a drunken brawl, an official said.

On Wednesday morning, when Vimal told officials at the station that he was having difficulty breathing, they did not take him seriously, the deceased's brother Vinay Yadav alleged. Even after Vimal's family informed the police about his breathing problem, the officials refused to take him to a hospital on time, resulting in his death, he claimed.

When Vimal was finally rushed to a civil hospital, he was declared brought dead, he said. A case of accidental death was registered and a probe will be carried out to ascertain police negligence, deputy commissioner Vidhi Chaudhary said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

At a glance: Democratic primary results, state delegate counts

Former Vice President Joe Biden scored sweeping victories on Tuesday, winning four of the six states holding contests in the race to select the Democratic nominee to take on Republican President Donald Trump in November. Biden and Senator B...

Two held with 500 gm of heroin in Haryana's Sirsa

As part of a special anti-narcotics drive, the Haryana Police arrested two people with 500 gm of heroin worth around Rs 1 crore in Sirsa district, police said. &#160; &#160; &#160;&#160; A team of the Crime Investigation Agency had got a ti...

AFC Cup: Chennai City to host Maziya Sports & Recreation in their first clash

Indian Super League ISL franchise Chennai City are all set to host recently crowned Dhivehi Premier League champions Maziya Sports and Recreation of the Maldives in their first-ever AFC Cup clash. The Maldivian club is returning to the comp...

Karnataka Assembly proceedings continue to get disrupted

Bengaluru, Mar 11 PTIHeated verbal exchangebetween Minister K Sudhakar and former Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar in the assembly over disqualification of 17 MLAs last year, continued to disrupt the proceedings on Wednesday, with both opposition a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020